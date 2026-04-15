Subsea drone demand powers 40 per cent revenue jump for Exail

French underwater drone maker Exail Technologies posted a 40 per cent rise in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, driven by surging demand for mine countermeasures and autonomous drones.

TP ICAP Midcap said in March that if Iran mined the Strait of Hormuz, Exail would become highly strategic for a number of countries it already works with, including the UAE and Qatar.

Exail said it does not expect recent geopolitical developments to have a material impact on 2026 revenue.

First-quarter revenue rose 40 per cent to €131 million ($155 million), driven by a 51 per cent surge in its navigation and maritime robotics segment.