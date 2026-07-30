Small sea drone gets close to Chinese warship in Philippine waters

A small California-based drone maker says one of its sea vessels sailed close enough to a Chinese warship operating in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone to capture what it believes is the first footage of its kind recorded by a private US firm.

It shared the video taken on June 16 with Reuters, which has independently verified its authenticity.

Seasats, a six-year-old producer of autonomous surface vessels, said its Lightfish drone approached a People's Liberation Army Navy ship off Luzon Island in waters where Beijing's military presence has become a persistent source of regional tension.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported an increased presence of Chinese maritime forces, including warships, in the area last year compared to 2024.