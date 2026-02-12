Singapore Navy awards $2m contract to US firm for acoustic systems

Genasys has secured a $2 million contract to provide the Republic of Singapore Navy with remotely operated acoustic communication systems. The agreement involves equipping new unmanned surface vessels with long-range devices.

The company announced the order for the initial group of craft, stating that further orders are expected as the fleet grows. These vessels are being deployed to conduct patrols in the Singapore Strait to manage manpower limitations.

Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys, explained that the system uses gyro-stabilisation to operate at ranges of 3,000 metres. The technology is intended to maintain performance levels across various sea conditions and difficult maritime environments.