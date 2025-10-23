Shield AI enters fighter jet race with new VTOL “wingman” drone

Silicon Valley-based defense technology firm Shield AI has launched a conceptual model of its large X-Bat drone, the company said on Wednesday, joining a growing field of companies vying to supply the US military with mini fighter jet-style drones.

The company said the X-Bat, which looks like a shrunken B-2 Bomber, is currently conceptual and does not have any contracts signed. The company said the model, which will be sold for close to $30 million and designed to launch and land vertically with a jet engine, will be able to travel more than 2,000 nautical miles with a full payload.