Senesco Marine to develop unmanned attack surface craft concept

American shipyard Senesco Marine has announced the development of a new class of unmanned surface vessels (USVs), the modular attack surface craft (MASC), which was first conceptualised by the US Navy. The company’s president, Ted Williams, announced the development on social media on September 3.

Williams stated that the company is partnering with “leaders” in naval architecture, autonomous systems, and high-efficiency propulsion technologies to engineer the new vessels. He added that the new platforms are being designed to be efficient to build, cost-effective to deploy, and rapid to deliver.