SAIC awarded $242m contract to operate US Navy propulsion test facility

The scope also covers the deep depth test facility, described as the navy’s only land-based testing system capable of evaluating an Mk 48 torpedo afterbody throughout its entire operational envelope.

The company stated it will deliver engineering and technical services, including prototyping, systems integration, and digital engineering, to ensure the PTF remains capable of supporting emerging research and development needs.

Barbara Supplee, SAIC Executive Vice President of the Navy Business Group, said, “This new contract allows us to further support our customers through next-generation torpedo test-set production for domestic and FMS maintenance facilities.”