SAIC awarded $242m contract to operate US Navy propulsion test facility
Science Applications International (SAIC) has been awarded a $242 million contract by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport to enable the continued operation, maintenance, and modernisation of the propulsion test facility (PTF). The five-year follow-on contract supports the Undersea Warfare Weapons, Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department.
Under the agreement, SAIC will provide testing, equipment, and engineering services for the facility complex. This includes support for the MK 48 heavyweight torpedo, MK 54 lightweight torpedo, undersea targets, sensors, and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).
The scope also covers the deep depth test facility, described as the navy’s only land-based testing system capable of evaluating an Mk 48 torpedo afterbody throughout its entire operational envelope.
The company stated it will deliver engineering and technical services, including prototyping, systems integration, and digital engineering, to ensure the PTF remains capable of supporting emerging research and development needs.
Barbara Supplee, SAIC Executive Vice President of the Navy Business Group, said, “This new contract allows us to further support our customers through next-generation torpedo test-set production for domestic and FMS maintenance facilities.”