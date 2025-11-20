SAIC and HavocAI to integrate autonomous vessel fleets with US Navy command network

Science Applications International (SAIC) and HavocAI have announced a partnership to integrate SAIC’s communications and data backbone with HavocAI's autonomous fleet technology. The collaboration is intended to improve maritime domain awareness within the US Navy's warfighting network.
The integration connects HavocAI's collaborative autonomy stack to command and control infrastructure through SAIC's joint range extension (JRE) system. JRE extends the range and interoperability of Link 16 (TADIL-J), enabling US armed forces and allied platforms to collect and exchange tactical data in real-time.
According to the companies, adding maritime systems enabled with HavocAI's autonomy to Link 16 will connect fleets of sensors and platforms to the infrastructure of military services and allies. This supports the US military’s combined joint all domain command and control (CJADC2) effort to accelerate decision-making.
Paul Lwin, CEO and co-founder of HavocAI, stated, "By integrating with SAIC's proven JRE infrastructure, we're not just connecting our autonomous vessels to existing systems—we're fundamentally enhancing how autonomous maritime systems receive and provide real-time tactical data within joint and coalition C2 systems."
Barbara Supplee, SAIC Executive Vice President of the Navy Business Group, added, "The ability to seamlessly integrate dozens of autonomous vessels into our C2 architecture will provide warfighters with an unprecedented level of maritime domain awareness, sea denial, and sea control."
The integrated solution is being prepared for demonstrations and exercises to showcase real-time data transmission to maritime operations centres.