SAIC and HavocAI to integrate autonomous vessel fleets with US Navy command network

Science Applications International (SAIC) and HavocAI have announced a partnership to integrate SAIC’s communications and data backbone with HavocAI's autonomous fleet technology. The collaboration is intended to improve maritime domain awareness within the US Navy's warfighting network.

The integration connects HavocAI's collaborative autonomy stack to command and control infrastructure through SAIC's joint range extension (JRE) system. JRE extends the range and interoperability of Link 16 (TADIL-J), enabling US armed forces and allied platforms to collect and exchange tactical data in real-time.