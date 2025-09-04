Saab to supply autonomous anti-submarine training target to Australia

Saab has been contracted to provide the Royal Australian Navy with an additional AUV62-AT autonomous anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training target.

The AUV62-AT is an autonomous underwater vehicle designed to be used as a training target that can simulate a submarine, torpedo, or uncrewed vehicle. According to Saab, the system is utilised by navies around the world and allows for a wide range of training scenarios to be conducted without the need for a live submarine, which reduces costs and allows for more intense training sessions.