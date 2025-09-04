Saab to supply autonomous anti-submarine training target to Australia
Saab has been contracted to provide the Royal Australian Navy with an additional AUV62-AT autonomous anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training target.
The AUV62-AT is an autonomous underwater vehicle designed to be used as a training target that can simulate a submarine, torpedo, or uncrewed vehicle. According to Saab, the system is utilised by navies around the world and allows for a wide range of training scenarios to be conducted without the need for a live submarine, which reduces costs and allows for more intense training sessions.
The system can be launched and recovered from a ship or the shore and is used for training surface, air, and sub-surface ASW assets in any combination. Saab adds that it can be programmed to deliver all levels of training, from basic to advanced, and includes features ranging from communications software to mission evaluation tools.
Andy Keough, Managing Director of Saab Australia, stated that the additional AUV62-AT strengthens Australia’s ASW capabilities. He added that the system is part of Saab’s range of technology-enabled training solutions designed to provide realistic scenarios to enhance combat skills and preparedness.