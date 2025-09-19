Saab-led consortium to develop new NATO underwater mission network

A consortium led by the Swedish defence company Saab has been selected by NATO to lead the allied underwater battlespace mission network project.
The project, which formally commenced on September 1, will deliver interoperability for maritime uncrewed systems and conventional platforms across allied nations.
Saab stated that the project will involve designing a reference architecture and a test and reference environment for a mission network that leverages both crewed and uncrewed systems, operating above, on, and below the water.
The network is intended to facilitate rapid and secure information exchange and integration across domains, with the outcome expected to become a new standard for NATO.
Mats Wicksell, head of Saab’s business area Kockums, stated, “As all aspects of the underwater domain grow in their strategic significance, this will be a critical contribution to our collective maritime security and defence.”
The project is part of NATO's digital ocean and antisubmarine warfare barrier smart defence initiative and is sponsored by twelve nations, including the UK, Sweden, the US, and Australia.
Saab’s business area Kockums is leading the multinational consortium, which includes partners from Italy, the UK, and Canada.
