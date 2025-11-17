Russian drone strike hits Odesa, damaging port and LNG carrier

A Russian attack on Ukraine's southern region of Odesa sparked fires at port and energy infrastructure facilities, emergency services said on Monday.
The attack damaged port equipment and several civilian vessels moored at the berths, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksii Kuleba wrote on social media.
"One of the ports is experiencing power outages, and specialists are already working to restore power," he said.
The attack on the region cut power to 36,500 households, Ukraine's private energy firm DTEK said on Monday. Some 32,500 households remained without power as of the morning.
DTEK reported significant damage to its facilities following the overnight attack in a post on a social media messaging platform.
A vessel carrying liquefied natural gas was also damaged during the same attack, and that it had forced Romania to evacuate a border village, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
