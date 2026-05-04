Russia intensifies drone attacks on ports, Ukraine says

Russia has stepped up its targeting of Ukrainian port infrastructure this year, Kyiv said on Monday, using more than 800 drones in its attacks in the first four months of 2026, more than 10 times the number in the same period a year ago.

Keeping seaports in the southern Odesa region open is crucial for Ukraine and its wartime economy as exports, mostly of grains and small volumes of metal, are key for its hard currency revenues as it seeks to repel Russia.

Despite the attacks, more than 30 million tonnes of cargo have been processed at Ukraine's ports since the start of the year, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksii Kuleba said.