Royal New Zealand Navy deploys unmanned vessels for counter-narcotics patrols

The Royal New Zealand Navy’s (RNZN) two unmanned surface vessels (USVs) have just completed the second of two border security operations for the New Zealand Customs Service, monitoring marine traffic in Northland.

The two 7.4-metre USVs, which use solar, wind or wave motion to power their monitoring systems and propulsion, undertook two sustained maritime patrols across both east and west coasts, all under remote control from an operations room at the Devonport Naval Base.

The USVs, named Tahi and Rua, are a joint acquisition between the RNZN and NZ Customs, entering service last year.