Royal New Zealand Navy deploys unmanned vessels for counter-narcotics patrols

The Royal New Zealand Navy’s (RNZN) two unmanned surface vessels (USVs) have just completed the second of two border security operations for the New Zealand Customs Service, monitoring marine traffic in Northland.
The two 7.4-metre USVs, which use solar, wind or wave motion to power their monitoring systems and propulsion, undertook two sustained maritime patrols across both east and west coasts, all under remote control from an operations room at the Devonport Naval Base.
The USVs, named Tahi and Rua, are a joint acquisition between the RNZN and NZ Customs, entering service last year.
Using radar, electro-optic and infrared cameras, the USVs were able to patrol up the east coast of Northland, including the Bay of Islands and Whangaroa Harbour, reaching as far as Ninety Mile Beach. The USVs monitored maritime traffic during the January to May season of small craft travelling to and from other countries.
Tahi and Rua were on the lookout for vessels exhibiting behaviours of interest that could indicate narcotics transportation, such as transfers between ships or direct landings in remote bays and beaches under cover of darkness.
Data and imagery gathered during the patrols were later passed to NZ Customs for assessment.