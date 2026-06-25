Polish Navy ships to be equipped with VTOL UAVs

Defence technology company Shield AI has been awarded a contract from the Polish Armament Agency for the supply of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) intended to support Polish Navy operations.

The VTOL UAVs will be deployed aboard a Polish Navy vessel, providing maritime domain awareness and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) support. Shield AI said this added capability will give the Polish military a proven low-cost unmanned support system that would improves commanders’ visibility of activity and threats.

"[The VTOL UAV] has proven its capabilities in Ukraine and beyond, particularly in environments where communications and GPS links are disrupted or denied," said Ryan Tseng, Shield AI’s co-founder, President, and Chief Strategy Officer.