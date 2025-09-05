Polish firm conducts trials of new multi-role USV
Polish defence technology company the WB Group has completed conducting the initial sea trials of a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) designed to undertake reconnaissance and strike missions.
The trials of the eight-metre USV were conducted in the Baltic Sea. According to the WB Group, the concept behind the craft was inspired by recent Ukrainian operations wherein similar vessels were employed against Russian forces in the Black Sea.
The USV is designed for deployment in coastal waters. It can be operated independently or as part of a naval task group.
The craft's missions will include intelligence gathering, target identification, battle damage assessment, precision strike, force protection, anti-sabotage patrols, and protection of ports and infrastructure.
The USV's sensors will consist of an echosounder, a radar, a sonar, a laser rangefiner, and a thermal camera. The armament options will meanwhile include munitions-fitted unmanned aerial vehicles and a machine gun installed on a remote weapons mount.