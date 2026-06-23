Philippine Navy receives new US-supplied autonomous vehicles

The Philippine Navy formally received four autonomous underwater and surface vehicles (AUSVs) from the US Government on Monday, June 22.

The AUSVs were supplied by Gulfport, Mississippi-based unmanned systems specialist Ocean Aero for a total cost of PHP754 million (US$12.3 million).

The US Embassy in the Philippines said the delivery of the AUSVs would enhance the Philippine Navy's ability to, "detect and respond to maritime challenges and illegal maritime activities."