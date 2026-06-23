Philippine Navy receives new US-supplied autonomous vehicles

The Philippine Navy formally received four autonomous underwater and surface vehicles (AUSVs) from the US Government on Monday, June 22.
The AUSVs were supplied by Gulfport, Mississippi-based unmanned systems specialist Ocean Aero for a total cost of PHP754 million (US$12.3 million).
The US Embassy in the Philippines said the delivery of the AUSVs would enhance the Philippine Navy's ability to, "detect and respond to maritime challenges and illegal maritime activities."
The AUSVs are capable of collecting data above and below the ocean’s surface through a resilient mesh network. The craft are solar-powered, allowing each unit to operate for up to 30 days for improved decision-making at the tactical and operational levels.
"The ability to monitor and respond to maritime challenges—illegal fishing, gray zone activities, and threats to freedom of navigation—requires persistent, long-endurance awareness that no single ship or aircraft can provide alone," said US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Bridgette Walker. "The [AUSV] fills that gap by expanding the capabilities of the Philippine Navy into critical waterways."