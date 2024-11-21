Philippine Navy acquires new high-speed unmanned vessel

The 3.6-metre USV belongs to a series built by marine robotics manufacturer Maritime Tactical Systems (MARTAC) based in Melbourne, Florida. Examples of the craft are also being operated by civilian customers for applications including surveys in support of the offshore oil, gas, and renewables markets.

The USV was formally handed over by US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III on Tuesday, November 19, during his latest official visit to the Philippines. Secretary Austin also confirmed that additional USVs from the same series will be handed over to the Philippines as part of a US$500 million FMF package.