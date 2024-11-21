Philippine Navy acquires new high-speed unmanned vessel
The Philippine Navy recently unveiled a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) acquired through the US government's foreign military financing (FMF) program.
The 3.6-metre USV belongs to a series built by marine robotics manufacturer Maritime Tactical Systems (MARTAC) based in Melbourne, Florida. Examples of the craft are also being operated by civilian customers for applications including surveys in support of the offshore oil, gas, and renewables markets.
The USV was formally handed over by US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III on Tuesday, November 19, during his latest official visit to the Philippines. Secretary Austin also confirmed that additional USVs from the same series will be handed over to the Philippines as part of a US$500 million FMF package.
The MARTAC USV can achieve a maximum speed of 37 knots. The high speed means the craft can sail to and from distant areas under its own power, thus reducing the need for motherships or other dedicated transit platforms.
The USV is fitted with a Teledyne FLIR rotating thermal camera. Other payloads may be easily integrated and removed because of the craft's modular design. Systems with redundancy and waterproof components are incorporated in the hull and redundancy was also built in the communications architecture.
The USV's lightweight construction enables it to be deployed directly into the water via a trailer, reducing the logistical requirements of operators.
The craft will be operated by the Philippine Navy's newly formed Unmanned Surface Vessel Unit. Additional USVs from the same series will be delivered