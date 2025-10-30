Pentagon's DOGE unit to lead military drone program overhaul

The Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) involvement, which has not been previously reported, grants the unit influence over a US military drone programme that President Donald Trump designated a defence priority in a June executive order, five people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a comment request. The Pentagon is trying to overcome a mixed track record on acquiring drones. In 2023, Pentagon leaders announced the Replicator initiative, a department-wide effort to acquire and field thousands of autonomous drones by August 2025. However, the Department of Defense has not provided an update on the current status of the programme.