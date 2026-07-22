Partnership to outfit USVs with counter-drone systems

UK defence shipbuilder the Babcock International Group, unmanned systems manufacturer Acua Ocean, and weapons specialist Frankenburg Technologies have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to adapt counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) solutions for use on seagoing vessels.
The MOU will build on the existing partnership between Babcock and Frankenburg with the aim of exploring new air defence systems that can withstand the rapid proliferation of one-way attack drones.
With Acua Ocean having joined the partnership, the parties will bring together three distinct elements: Babcock’s launcher system with Frankenburg’s low-cost, precision guided missile systems, integrated into Acua Ocean's unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).
Babcock’s launcher system can be fitted onto both manned vessels and USVs, built at pace and scaled quickly. The USVs to be used will belong to an existing series of SWATH craft developed by Acua Ocean.
Babcock said the tripartite agreement will support the UK’s goal of a "hybrid navy" consisting of both manned and unmanned platforms.
"To counter mass drone attacks, maritime air defence must be uninterrupted, yet rough weather often forces traditional systems out of limits," said Neil Tinmouth, CEO of Acua Ocean. "The unique stability of Acua's [SWATH USV], which we’ll be using for this collaboration, ensures these C-UAS and interchangeable payloads remain online and fully operational in high seas where other platforms fail."