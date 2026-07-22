Partnership to outfit USVs with counter-drone systems

UK defence shipbuilder the Babcock International Group, unmanned systems manufacturer Acua Ocean, and weapons specialist Frankenburg Technologies have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to adapt counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) solutions for use on seagoing vessels.

The MOU will build on the existing partnership between Babcock and Frankenburg with the aim of exploring new air defence systems that can withstand the rapid proliferation of one-way attack drones.

With Acua Ocean having joined the partnership, the parties will bring together three distinct elements: Babcock’s launcher system with Frankenburg’s low-cost, precision guided missile systems, integrated into Acua Ocean's unmanned surface vehicles (USVs).