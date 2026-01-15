Partnership to integrate missiles, other defence systems on USVs

Lockheed Martin has invested US$50 million for the integration of maritime defence capability onto unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) built by California-based Saildrone.

Together, the companies will pair Saildrone’s proven USV platforms with Lockheed Martin’s defence technology. The craft will eventually be supplied to the US Navy.

Lockheed Martin is integrating its defence payloads to transform the Saildrone USVs into multi-mission platforms capable of fleet defence, undersea surveillance, reconnaissance, and strike.