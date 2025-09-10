OPINION | Unmanned vessels: the South China Sea's next legal frontier

The South China Sea has always been a flashpoint for regional tension, but the next phase of its militarisation might not be about aircraft carriers or submarines. It might be about ships with no sailors on board at all.

China is already developing large unmanned surface vessels, including stealth-capable prototypes, while the United States – an ally of the Philippines and key partner for Taiwan – has considered giving “warship” status to some of its own unmanned vessels.

This trend suggests that if an armed conflict erupts in the South China Sea in the future, unmanned maritime systems (UMS) could play a decisive role.