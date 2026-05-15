OPINION | Ukrainian defence tech revolution has US and Europeans envious

As US and Ukrainian officials this week neared a landmark deal on drone production, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius was visiting a frontline command post with his own Ukrainian counterparts, demonstrating Berlin’s support for the Kyiv government.

A day earlier, Alex Karp, CEO of data integration and analysis giant Palantir, had made his own pilgrimage to Kyiv, meeting controversial president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and signing a data sharing partnership with the Ukrainian military on a new project known as “Brave1-Datamine”.

Having survived a freezing winter in which Russian drones and missiles attacked essential infrastructure, and successfully used a range of new technology to reduce casualties and stabilise frontlines, Ukraine finds itself increasingly wooed for its technological innovation by suitors including the US military.

After an inconclusive US intervention in Iran that has depleted US arsenals, and amid growing concern about Europe’s readiness for any future war with Russia, Ukrainian innovations are increasingly seen as the one bright spot in a messy global strategic picture.