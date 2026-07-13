OPINION | The fatal flaw of modern economies exposed by low-cost drone warfare

Cheap, mass-produced drones have transformed modern warfare, exposing critical energy infrastructure as an Achilles' heel for modern economies.

Lessons from the battlefields of Ukraine, Russia and the Middle East have shown how unmanned aircraft can evade traditional air defences, turning oil refineries, power stations, export terminals and pipelines into prime targets.

The implications for the energy industry are profound. Facilities that took decades and billions of dollars to build can now be threatened by swarms of drones costing a few hundred to a few thousand dollars apiece, dramatically shifting the balance between attacker and defender.

Iran has provided one of the clearest demonstrations of this new reality. Since its conflict with the US and Israel began February 28, Tehran has repeatedly used drones to disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.