OPINION | Someone is showing a lot of underwater interest in Indonesia's straits

Indonesian fishers recovered three curious unidentified underwater objects from the country’s waters in April.

First, on April 6, fishers found a 3.7-metre, torpedo-shaped device north of Gili Trawangan in the Lombok Strait. It bore the logo of China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation.

A little over a week later, other fishers recovered a blue, elongated object near the Tanakeke Islands off South Sulawesi, between the Lombok and Makassar straits. And on April 20, a yellow torpedo-shaped device roughly two metres long was found off Kangean Island, just north of the Lombok Strait.