OPINION | Australia steps up reliance on uncrewed surface vessels

Expansion of Australia’s fleet of Bluebottle uncrewed boats is an important step, but it must not be the last in creating a larger and more powerful navy that mixes such systems with conventional warships.

The acquisition, announced on March 11, will expand the fleet of unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) to 55 from the current 15. The larger number of USVs will give the navy greater intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capability and act as a force multiplier in operations.

For example, by having persistent uncrewed systems operating in large numbers, naval surface combatants will have better situational awareness of their operational environment. Defence can exploit the Bluebottles to gain awareness of activities within Australia’s maritime approaches and potentially beyond, across areas of primary military interest, depending on where the craft can be deployed.