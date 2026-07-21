New Zealand-based unmanned systems firm acquired by new owner

Unmanned systems provider New Zealand Ocean Technology (NZOT) has been acquired by Edge Defence, another New Zealand-based company.

Established in 1984, NZOT is one of New Zealand's first underwater technology companies, supplying and supporting underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, autonomous systems, diving equipment, and specialist maritime capability for the New Zealand Defence Force, New Zealand Police and other government agencies.

NZOT will continue to operate under its established brand, with its experienced technical support team remaining in place. The company will continue delivering through-life support, maintenance, engineering services and specialist capability from its workshops located at the Royal New Zealand Navy Base at Devonport, while supporting customers throughout New Zealand and on specialist deployments, including Antarctica.