New unmanned vehicle manufacturing facility to be put up in Brownsville, Texas

Unmanned systems specialist Saronic Technologies has selected the city of Brownsville in Texas as the future home of its new shipyard.
Saronic said the facility will be built in fulfilment of a US$3 billion investment and will be configured for software-defined shipbuilding and autonomous maritime systems.
The company expects construction to begin later this year with the facility scheduled to be open for operations in 2028.
Saronic said the new shipyard, "will expand domestic production capacity and strengthen the [United States'] ability to meet commercial and defence requirements while closing the widening shipbuilding gap with foreign adversaries."
Dino Mavrookas, co-founder and CEO of Saronic, remarked that the shipyard will be, "built from the ground up to deliver ships at a speed and scale not seen since World War II."
Saronic selected Brownsville after a review of workforce availability, infrastructure readiness, land scale, logistics, and expansion potential.
Initially situated on 835 acres (338 hectares) at the Port of Brownsville, with the opportunity to expand to nearly 4,400 acres (1,800 hectares), the site will encompass a shipyard and manufacturing facility capable of producing vessels up to 850 feet (260 metres) long.
Future site expansion could support the production of vessels over 1,200 feet (370 metres).
Saronic said the site will provide hundreds of acres of waterfront access, deepwater channel connectivity, multimodal logistics infrastructure, and room for long-term expansion, "everything required to anchor a next-generation shipbuilding hub."