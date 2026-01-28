New AUVs handed over to Swedish Armed Forces

Teledyne Marine, through its Teledyne Gavia unmanned systems division based in Iceland, has handed over four new autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) in a series to the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV).

The delivery of the AUVs is in fulfilment of a multi-year framework agreement between FMV and Teledyne.

The AUVs will be used for missions such as surveillance, mine countermeasures, seabed mapping, hydrographic surveys, search and recovery, training of sonar operators, environmental assessment, and intelligence gathering. Each craft can be rapidly reconfigured in the field when switching between mission types.