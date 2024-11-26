New autonomous submarine successfully completes demonstrations in UK

The vessel, called Herne, is an extra large autonomous underwater vehicle (XLAUV) configured by BAE Systems. The craft will enable military operators to monitor and help protect underwater infrastructure, support anti-submarine warfare, and undertake covert surveillance missions.

The trials conducted earlier this month off the south coast of England saw the craft conduct a pre-programmed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) mission powered by BAE Systems' proprietary platform-agnostic, high-specification autonomous military control system. This follows successful trials of the technology on a surface vessel earlier this year.