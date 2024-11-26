New autonomous submarine successfully completes demonstrations in UK
A team of engineers based in Portsmouth in the UK has successfully demonstrated a new type of autonomous submarine developed specifically for military use.
The vessel, called Herne, is an extra large autonomous underwater vehicle (XLAUV) configured by BAE Systems. The craft will enable military operators to monitor and help protect underwater infrastructure, support anti-submarine warfare, and undertake covert surveillance missions.
The trials conducted earlier this month off the south coast of England saw the craft conduct a pre-programmed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) mission powered by BAE Systems' proprietary platform-agnostic, high-specification autonomous military control system. This follows successful trials of the technology on a surface vessel earlier this year.
Without the need to resupply or carry life support systems, Herne will be able to patrol the sub surface domain for far longer periods compared to a crewed vessel. The craft can also be upgraded as new technology becomes available.
BAE Systems collaborated with Canadian unmanned systems manufacturer Cellula Robotics to deliver the demonstrator configuration of the XLAUV.