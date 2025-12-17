Metal Shark and Tocaro Blue partner on autonomous vessel radar tech

The software provides advanced radar data fusion, machine learning-based object detection, and real-time target tracking, aiming to improve intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities and operational safety.

According to Metal Shark, the USV is a 21-foot (6.4-metre) unmanned military craft designed as a low-cost, multi-payload solution for the US Armed Forces and allied operators. The vessel features a hardware and software-agnostic system enabling unmanned, human-in-the-loop operation.