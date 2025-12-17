Metal Shark and Tocaro Blue partner on autonomous vessel radar tech

Metal Shark and Tocaro Blue have announced a strategic collaboration to embed AI-powered radar processing software into Metal Shark's fleet of unmanned surface vessels (USV).
The Louisiana-based boat builder will integrate the sensor processing technology directly into its autonomous system stack.
The software provides advanced radar data fusion, machine learning-based object detection, and real-time target tracking, aiming to improve intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities and operational safety.
According to Metal Shark, the USV is a 21-foot (6.4-metre) unmanned military craft designed as a low-cost, multi-payload solution for the US Armed Forces and allied operators. The vessel features a hardware and software-agnostic system enabling unmanned, human-in-the-loop operation.
Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard stated, "By incorporating Tocaro Blue’s technology, we’re taking another step toward an intelligent vessel ecosystem, enabling our customers to make faster, data-driven decisions in critical situations."
John Minor, CEO of Tocaro Blue, added that the technology automates aspects of using radar for autonomous operations, providing operators with a unified maritime picture that enhances threat awareness in complex environments.