Magnet Defense unveils long-range autonomous USV

American company Magnet Defense has introduced its newest unmanned surface vessel (USV) after more than two years of development and extensive validation at sea.
The company said it has invested over $50 million in designing, building, and testing the platform, which has accumulated more than 32,000 nautical miles (59,264 kilometres) and 390 days of offshore operation during trials.
The USV is built around an AI-enabled autonomy system and is intended for long-range, long-endurance missions. Some of the other features highlighted are modular mission payloads, a stable hull form, and a multi-sensor suite.
Magnet Defense said the vessel has also demonstrated compliance with navigation rules and operated in heavy weather, including several days in Sea State 7 and periods in Sea State 9.
According to the company, the platform combines machine-learning tools, edge processing, and sensor fusion to support threat detection and operator-supervised mission responses.
The vessel’s systems include redundancies intended to allow long periods of unattended operation and short turnaround times between missions.