L3Harris to produce towed array systems for US Navy through 2029

L3Harris has been awarded contracts from the Naval Sea Systems Command to continue the production of towed array systems for the US Navy. The agreement ensures the manufacturing of TB-29C and TB-34A arrays will continue through 2029.

These passive sonar systems are designed to provide enhanced acoustic detection and extended situational awareness for submarine commanders.

The company noted that the contracts are expected to support operational readiness by providing replacements for arrays as they reach the end of their service life.