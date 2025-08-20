Japan, Turkey move closer on defence industry cooperation
Japan and Turkey will begin detailed talks to boost cooperation in defence technologies, Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani said on Wednesday between meetings with Turkish officials and makers of drones and other arms.
Turkey-backed firms have supplied armed drones to several countries, including Ukraine, while Japan is preparing to expand the use of unmanned aerial vehicles across its ground, air and naval forces.
"We agreed to begin discussions at the working level between our respective equipment authorities, with a view to facilitating exchanges between our defence industries," Nakatani told reporters in Istanbul.
He is the first Japanese defence minister to make an official trip to Turkey, a NATO member country that is keen to expand economic and other ties beyond Europe and the Middle East. Turkey and Japan are both US allies.
Nakatani also said he discussed with his Turkish counterpart and defence industry executives Japan's interest in Turkey's drone industry, Turkey's interest in Japan's command and control functions, and a need to review any export control frameworks.
The minister's trip included visits to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS), navy shipyards and drone-maker Baykar.
Japan is considering Turkish drones among potential options as part of its effort to boost defences, a diplomatic source previously said.
The talks did not mean Japan would acquire Turkish-made defence products, Nakatani added.
(Reporting by Can Sezer in Istanbul. Additional reporting by Timothy Kelly in Tokyo. Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Mark Potter)