Italian Navy to operate new ROV for mine warfare missions

The Italian Navy has been confirmed as the launch customer of a new type of remotely operated vehicle (ROV) capable of mine countermeasures missions.
The ROV has been developed by Saipem's Sonsub underwater technology and robotics division. It will boast hovering capability and will feature a modular architecture that will enable multiple configurations for naval missions as well as commercial applications like seabed mapping and pipeline tracking.
The craft has been designed for remote operation via tether, though it will also have the ability to operate autonomously underwater. Its maximum operational depth is rated at 600 metres.
Its standard electronics will include an inertial navigation system, an altimeter, a GPS receiver, a sound velocity meter, and a USBL transceiver. Communication with the craft will be via wifi antenna and acoustic modem.
Optional payloads will meanwhile include cameras, an imaging sonar, a 3D reconstruction system, and explosive charges for disposing of identified underwater mines.