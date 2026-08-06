Indonesian Navy unveils new one-way attack USV

The Indonesian Navy recently unveiled a new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) configured for the one-way attack role.

The USV participated in an exercise off the Riau Islands earlier this week. During the exercise, the craft was launched from the well deck of the Indonesian Navy hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso.

The USV then manoeuvred towards and struck a target just off a beach. However, photographs of the exercise showed that the craft was still intact after it struck the target, suggesting that it was not carrying live explosives.