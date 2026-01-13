Huntington Ingalls Industries expands unmanned systems production facility in Portchester, UK

Autonomous surface vehicle and underwater unmanned vehicle (UUV) manufacturer Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has doubled the size of its unmanned facility in Portchester in the United Kingdom.
HII said the enlarged facility will significantly enhance and strengthen the company’s presence in the UK as well as increase capacity and support for the UK Royal Navy and European partners that operate the Remus line of UUVs.
In addition to supporting regional unmanned customers, the Portchester facility will serve as a European hub for HII’s mission technologies division, enabling collaborative customer support for US combatant commands and allied missions.
The site will provide operational, technical, and logistics support to deploy, sustain, and integrate electronic warfare and C5ISR systems, fleet modernisation efforts, artificial intelligence capabilities, and live, virtual, and constructive training.
HII said the facility will also prepare the region for the deployment and sustainment of HII’s Romulus family of unmanned surface vessels, a modular AI-enabled line powered by HII’s Odyssey autonomous control system and scheduled for availability in 2026.
HII's expanded Portchester facility will be staffed by UK employees and will operate as a strengthened regional hub for the company's unmanned systems.