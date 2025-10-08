HII's Remus 620 UUV conducts first recovery and swimout via torpedo tube

A joint team from Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), and the US Navy's Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport has successfully completed the first recovery of a Remus 620 unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) into a Virginia-class submarine torpedo tube and shutterway test fixture at Seneca Lake, New York.

An in-water test by the joint team confirmed the ability of the UUV to conduct complex autonomous navigational and communication protocols in safely docking with the shock and fire enclosure capsule (SAFECAP) loaded into a submerged Virginia-class submarine fixture.