HII partners with Halimar Shipyard to expand USV manufacturing

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced that Halimar Shipyard has joined its network of industrial partners to support the serial production of its unmanned surface vessel platform.

Under this agreement, the Louisiana-based yard will construct complete vessels alongside Breaux Brothers Enterprises, where five of the USVs are currently under construction.

This expansion of manufacturing capacity aims to accelerate production schedules and meet growing demand from the US Navy and allied maritime forces, HII stated.