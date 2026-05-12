Havoc raises $100m for autonomous defence technology development

Havoc announced that it secured $100 million in a Series A funding round. This latest investment brings the total capital raised by the collaborative autonomy company to approximately $200 million since 2024.
New participants in the round included CCM Capital Markets and Cobalt Capital, while existing investors Lockheed Martin and B Capital also contributed. Vanderbilt University’s endowment joined the funding along with several venture capital firms such as Scout VC and The Veteran Fund.
The company highlighted it uses a software-defined hardware approach to coordinate autonomous systems across sea, air, and land domains.
The firm intends to use the new funds to accelerate deployment across various domains and monitor thousands of autonomous systems simultaneously.
The company also noted that it has delivered more than 30 vessels to the US Department of Defense and currently supports over 40 mission-ready systems.
It added that partnerships with shipbuilders including Senesco and PacMar have helped scale Havoc’s operations from prototype development to full-scale manufacturing.