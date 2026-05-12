Havoc raises $100m for autonomous defence technology development

Havoc announced that it secured $100 million in a Series A funding round. This latest investment brings the total capital raised by the collaborative autonomy company to approximately $200 million since 2024.

New participants in the round included CCM Capital Markets and Cobalt Capital, while existing investors Lockheed Martin and B Capital also contributed. Vanderbilt University’s endowment joined the funding along with several venture capital firms such as Scout VC and The Veteran Fund.

The company highlighted it uses a software-defined hardware approach to coordinate autonomous systems across sea, air, and land domains.