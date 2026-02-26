German Navy takes delivery of autonomous submarine

The German Navy has taken delivery of a new large autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) from the partnership formed by German defence shipbuilder TKMS and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

TKMS said BlueWhale is a mature, first of its kind fully autonomous large AUV that combines reconnaissance, sensor technology, and data fusion in a single system.

The craft was developed by IAI whileTKMS and its Atlas Elektronik division integrated an advanced anti-submarine warfare (ASW) towed sonar.