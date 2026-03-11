Gazprom: facilities attacked including TurkStream pumping station

Gazprom on Wednesday reported aerial attacks on its facilities in southern Russia, including the Russkaya pumping station that exports natural gas via the TurkStream subsea pipeline to Europe, but added that all the attacks had been thwarted.
It said that the facilities, linked to the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines, have been attacked 12 times in the past two weeks.
Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, including oil refineries, in an effort to diminish Russia's military capabilities.
The mayor of the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Andrei Proshunin, said on Wednesday that the city had faced unprecedented drone attacks which had lasted for more than 24 hours.
Turkey is the only transit route left for Russian gas to Europe.
Russia's pipeline gas exports to Europe sank by 44 per cent in 2025 to around 18 billion cubic metres, their lowest level since the mid-1970s, as the European Union phases out energy imports from Russia.
Serbia, Hungary and Slovakia are among the countries that receive gas via TurkStream in addition to Turkey.
