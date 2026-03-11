Gazprom: facilities attacked including TurkStream pumping station

Gazprom on Wednesday reported aerial attacks on its facilities in southern Russia, including the Russkaya pumping station that exports natural gas via the TurkStream subsea pipeline to Europe, but added that all the attacks had been thwarted.

It said that the facilities, linked to the TurkStream and Blue Stream pipelines, have been attacked 12 times in the past two weeks.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, including oil refineries, in an effort to diminish Russia's military capabilities.