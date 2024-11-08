French Navy to acquire eight mine warfare AUVs

The AUVs will be extended variants of an existing Exail underwater craft. The new AUVs will boast stealth features and will be able to operate in challenging environments where they will detect and classify maritime mines.

The SLAM-F program came about due to the need to ultimately replace the French Navy's aging mine countermeasures (MCM) assets, which include crewed minehunting vessels and associated equipment such as sonars, by 2029. The use of unmanned craft will mean human crews will not be put at risk during MCM operations, even when dealing with obsolete types of mines that are still found in large numbers in the world's oceans.