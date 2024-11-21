French firm unveils hydrofoil-fitted naval USV designs
French naval architecture firm SEAir recently unveiled images of new unmanned surface vehicle (USV) designs being marketed to naval operators.
The USVs will come in different variants measuring between nine and 20 metres long. All will be equipped with retractable hydrofoils that will deliver significantly greater speeds and range.
The vessels will be available in various configurations depending on mission requirements. The anti-submarine warfare variant, which is also the longest variant, will be fitted with torpedo tubes while the patrol variant will have a naval gun mounted on a remote weapon station.
A smaller USV variant will utilise a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) design fitted with a remotely controlled gun. The RIB will be capable of deployment from the welldeck of a larger naval vessel such as a landing platform dock.
The USVs will be able to reach speeds of over 45 knots and can operate under Sea State four conditions. Modular construction will permit the integration of mission-specific sensors and other payloads.