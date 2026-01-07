French firm secures new USV orders with aerial anti-drone capability

Exail Technologies announced on January 7, 2026, the signing of two contracts for its long-range unmanned surface vehicle (USV).

The first contract, awarded by the innovation department of an undisclosed navy, involves equipping the surface drone for counter-unmanned aerial system (CUAS) missions.

The system will integrate third-party sensors and technologies to detect, track, and neutralise aerial threats from the sea, providing mobile protection for fleets and critical infrastructure.