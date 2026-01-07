French firm secures new USV orders with aerial anti-drone capability

Exail Technologies announced on January 7, 2026, the signing of two contracts for its long-range unmanned surface vehicle (USV).
The first contract, awarded by the innovation department of an undisclosed navy, involves equipping the surface drone for counter-unmanned aerial system (CUAS) missions.
The system will integrate third-party sensors and technologies to detect, track, and neutralise aerial threats from the sea, providing mobile protection for fleets and critical infrastructure.
The second order was placed by the French Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOM).
This is the second acquisition of this USV model by the agency, which intends to use the drone to accelerate seabed mapping cycles and extend survey coverage in both civil and military sectors.
Exail noted that the surface drone offers up to 20 days of sea autonomy and significant payload capacity.
Its modular design allows it to support various missions, including maritime domain awareness, hydrography, and subsea infrastructure inspection through the deployment of towed sensors.
The company further highlighted that these systems are designed to operate offshore with minimal logistics, reducing operational risks associated with traditional survey vessels.