French drone maker to supply European navy with MCM systems for RHIB deployment

France's Exail has secured a contract from an unnamed European navy to deliver three light mine countermeasures systems designed for rapid deployment from rigid-hulled inflatable boats.
Each system integrates the firm's mine countermeasures technology into a 9.5-metre boat, which is configured to deploy an adaptable combination of three mine identification and disposal vehicles.
To support these operations, the vessel is also equipped with a drone piloting console, a dedicated launch-and-recovery berth, and an acoustic positioning and communication system.
Driven by the company's software, the setup requires a crew of three and is designed for very shallow waters or environments with limited infrastructure where larger vessels cannot operate.
This configuration allows mine clearance and explosive ordnance disposal teams to quickly deploy and adapt the equipment to specific mission requirements while reducing the logistical footprint.
Gregory Leclercq, Business Developer at Exail, said, "Navies need MCM capabilities that are faster to deploy, easier to operate, and ready for increasingly complex maritime threats."
Although not included in the current contract, the platform can also accommodate alternative payloads such as autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, or small third-party unmanned aerial vehicles.