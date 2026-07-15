French drone maker to supply European navy with MCM systems for RHIB deployment

France's Exail has secured a contract from an unnamed European navy to deliver three light mine countermeasures systems designed for rapid deployment from rigid-hulled inflatable boats.

Each system integrates the firm's mine countermeasures technology into a 9.5-metre boat, which is configured to deploy an adaptable combination of three mine identification and disposal vehicles.

To support these operations, the vessel is also equipped with a drone piloting console, a dedicated launch-and-recovery berth, and an acoustic positioning and communication system.