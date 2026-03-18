France's Exail reports 40 per cent rise in annual profit

French underwater drone maker Exail Technologies said on Wednesday its full-year core profit grew 40 per cent to €103 million ($119 million) driven by big contract wins in its mine countermeasure (MCM) drone system.

Its order intake for the year surged 87 per cent to €844 million, whilst its backlog at the end of the period stood over €1 billion.

"The return of high-intensity conflicts and the rise of asymmetric threats are accelerating a structural transformation of naval forces," the company said in a statement. "In Europe, this evolution of doctrine is part of a sustainable rearmament effort."