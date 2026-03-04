FEATURE | Iran could disrupt the Strait of Hormuz with drones for months

Iranian drone attacks could disrupt the Strait of Hormuz for months, but how long the Islamic Republic could sustain its missile barrage is less clear, according to intelligence sources and military analysts.

Since the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and more than 1,000 drones at Persian Gulf states allied with Washington. Most were intercepted by air defences, but some residential and commercial buildings, infrastructure and US military bases have sustained damage.

Tehran is a major drone manufacturer and has the industrial capacity to produce around 10,000 per month, according to the Centre for Information Resilience, a non-profit research group funded by Britain's Foreign Office.

The size of its missile stockpile is unknown, with estimates ranging from 2,500 by Israel's military to around 6,000 according to other analysts. How much of Iran's arms cache remains could be a key factor in determining the course of the war.