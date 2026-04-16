FEATURE | How the US could clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz

As the United States embarks on clearing mines from the Strait of Hormuz, it could draw on an arsenal of drones, explosive-laden robots and helicopters to reduce risks, though de-mining crews could still be vulnerable to Iranian attacks.

The US is trying to secure the strait from mines as part of efforts to end Iran's disruption of shipping, which has severely curbed global energy supplies since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran at the end of February.

But while the US can draw on modernised technology to remotely check for and remove mines, clearing a strategic waterway such as the Strait of Hormuz will still be a slow, multi-step process, former naval officers and industry specialists say.