FEATURE | Drone firm Anduril eyes takeover of historic Nissan factory in Japan

US defence firm Anduril Industries is in talks to acquire Nissan Motor's Oppama assembly plant near Tokyo as the maker of autonomous weapons looks to build military drones in Japan, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

While they say no decision has been made, any deal could transform one of Japan's first large-scale postwar car factories, long a symbol of its industrial revival, into an arms-making hub.

The talks over Oppama, which Reuters is reporting for the first time, come as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government seeks to expand defence manufacturing amid growing concern that a Taiwan Strait crisis could draw in Japan and run down weapons stocks.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as part of its territory, has not ruled out using force to bring it under control.