European Defence Agency minehunting program enters new development phase

The European Defence Agency (EDA) has launched the third phase of its Modular Lightweight Minesweeping Next Generation (MLM-NG) project. The main objective is to further raise the technology readiness level (TRL) of relevant systems and to demonstrate the use of modular lightweight minesweeping in an operational setting, building upon the developments within the first (2011-2014) and second (2018-2021) phases.
This third phase, which has a budget of around €9.2 million (US$10 million), brings together six member states: Belgium, Germany, France, Finland, Poland, and Norway, which is also the program lead. The aim for future minesweeping solutions is to develop and utilise smaller unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) with lightweight sweep sources. These sources can be operated with a single platform or by a formation of several USVs, depending on the operation.
The previous, MLM-II project, developed technology demonstrators and proved the feasibility of the modular and lightweight concept for minesweeping. MLM-NG will use the results from the MLM projects and further develop the relevant technologies. The project will also look into tactics, procedures, and the concept of operations for such systems.
MLM-NG aims to culminate with a live demonstration in sea trails, currently foreseen for the summer of 2026 in Norway. Those tests are planned to include an operational assessment in addition to the technological and conceptual evaluations.
During the demonstration, all systems will be controlled from a command centre on land, without personnel in the mine danger area. In the build-up to the demonstration, the project will also address operational use, procedures, command and control (C2) principles, concept of operations (CONOPS), and functional requirements. All of these will contribute to the main objectives of this project, which are to further raise the TRL of relevant systems and to demonstrate the use of modular lightweight minesweeping in an operational setting.