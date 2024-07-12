European Defence Agency minehunting program enters new development phase

The European Defence Agency (EDA) has launched the third phase of its Modular Lightweight Minesweeping Next Generation (MLM-NG) project. The main objective is to further raise the technology readiness level (TRL) of relevant systems and to demonstrate the use of modular lightweight minesweeping in an operational setting, building upon the developments within the first (2011-2014) and second (2018-2021) phases.

This third phase, which has a budget of around €9.2 million (US$10 million), brings together six member states: Belgium, Germany, France, Finland, Poland, and Norway, which is also the program lead. The aim for future minesweeping solutions is to develop and utilise smaller unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) with lightweight sweep sources. These sources can be operated with a single platform or by a formation of several USVs, depending on the operation.