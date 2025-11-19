Edge Group targets US market with plans for joint weapon production

Emirati defence giant Edge is courting US weapons makers with plans to co-produce arms for American buyers, its chief executive told Reuters, as the state-owned group seeks to deepen ties with Washington and start some manufacturing in the United States.

Edge last week announced a tie-up with US drone maker Anduril to build a new unmanned aircraft in the UAE - a "step of many" towards strengthening ties with the US, including shifting some manufacturing to the US, Managing Director and CEO Hamad Al Marar said in an interview this week on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow.

Edge hopes to broaden development and production partnerships with US giants like Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, Al Marar said without elaborating.